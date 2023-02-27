Who do you trust when you discuss life-and-death issues? The doctor who took an oath and follows it to "do no harm" or an abortionist who takes the life of your unborn child and leaves you with memories of that horrible day?
The pharmacies that dispense abortion pills to destroy your baby and possibly you?
The Food and Drug Administration that approved the use of these pills that are dangerous to the mother and kills the baby? Yes, even the woman who is unsupervised during the process of the dying at home of the baby, hemorrhaging can occur.
Do you trust a country that promotes population control at the expense of its citizens?
Who created the world and everyone it it? Have you forgotten the Creator?
We make mistakes. He does not.
RUTH DIMERLING
Meadville
