Letter: Whitenack, Hodgson for school board
I write this to share my support for Lisa Whitenack and Shanna Hodgson, candidates for the Crawford Central Board of Directors. Additionally, I encourage voters to carefully research candidates and issues and participate in the upcoming primary election.
As a parent of four Crawford Central graduates, I not only recognize the critical role that the school system plays in the lives of our children, but also the importance it plays in the future of our community. In addition to academics, public education allows students to build valuable life skills, to learn about themselves and others and offers the chance to connect with and give back to their communities. Our current system is faced with many challenges: finances, growing class sizes, declining staff numbers, safety concerns and conflicting ideas about curriculum, to name just a few.
Lisa and Shanna don’t just talk about these problems. They get involved and give their time and energy to solve them. They have participated in the District’s Comprehensive Strategic Planning Process, volunteered for boards, special projects and committees. They have already shown that they are willing to work to make things better not just for their own kids but for our community.
I have had the opportunity to work alongside both of these candidates. I have watched them manage complicated situations and was consistently impressed at how they handled them, making sure to listen to the many perspectives in front of them so that each is heard. I witnessed as they looked for creative solutions to difficult issues, patiently and strategically focusing on a process that encouraged communication and collaboration. I value what they both taught me as a colleague. Their passion and commitment to the educational process is clear when looking at their record. Their skill in bringing together multiple perspectives and managing difficult situations while always keeping the student at the center of decisions is what we need now more than ever in order to overcome the numerous challenges facing our public education system. I strongly encourage you to learn more about these candidates and to give them your vote.
JENNIFER FOXMAN
Meadville
