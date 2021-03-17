Recently, 16th District Representative Mike Kelly voted against the American Recovery Act that well over 70 percent of Americans support. This act provides $1,400 per person for the vast majority of his constituents. It lifts many of his constituents out of poverty and provides even more relief to constituent families with children. It provides unemployment benefits and healthcare benefits for his constituents who have lost their jobs in an economy suffering from the COVID-19 related downturn. It also provides relief for small businesses and local governments.
The cost of the American Recovery Act is high, just as high as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act he then supported. Only Republicans supported it. The vast majority of the tax cuts then went to his wealthiest constituents with only slight relief to those with smaller incomes. That 2017 act resulted in a 20 percent increase to the deficit with few 16th District constituents benefitting significantly.
The American Recovery Act also includes healthcare assistance for those who have lost their jobs, both in the form of COBRA insurance assistance and in the extension of the Affordable Care Act sign-up period. Without this assistance, my adult daughter who is a Type I diabetic could not have afforded health insurance when she lost her job. Her pre-existing condition would have made health insurance impossible. Rep. Kelly has voted repeatedly to do away with the Affordable Care Act protection for discrimination against people with preexisting conditions and never once proposed any alternative.
Whom does Mike Kelly really represent?
MIKE WILCOX
Cochranton