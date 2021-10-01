I have been a Pirates fan for 60 years, through all of the ups and downs. I remember, in 1960, neighborhood kids listening on a transistor radio as Bill Mazeroski hit his walk-off home run. I remember the electricity in the stadium when they cliched the National League East Division title in 1992. To this day, Roberto Clemente, "The Great One," is still one of my heroes.
As a fan we knew we had some really great players and teams that just might win it all. We were excited because we knew the Pirates had a chance to be the greatest in baseball. The Pirates are still a part of that child inside of me. I just wish owners and management cared about the team as much as the fans do. I just wish they gave us a team that at least had a chance to win, a team that had great players like Clemente or Andrew McCutchen that added excitement year after year. Don't we fans deserve that?
THOMAS CAGLE
Saegertown
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.