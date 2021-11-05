This is my summary of current Republican Party principles:
• They believe in freedom of religion, except for non-Christians. The wall of separation between church and state is not in their history books.
• They believe in rewriting history for schoolchildren to preserve their myths.
• They believe in freedom from government interference, except between women and their doctors. Otherwise, they want personal freedoms that can spread new diseases and incubate new variants of existing diseases like COVID-19.
• They believe that health insurance companies should be allowed to discriminate for pre-existing conditions making good health insurance available only to the affluent.
• Their plan for full employment is to lower taxes on the wealthy, remove health and safety regulations for workers, and remove financial oversight of businesses and Wall Street. They believe that the economy will prosper with lower wages for workers, higher wages for top executives, and lower tax rates on stockholder returns.
• They believe in balancing budgets, except when they are in charge. Massive deficits created by their 2017 tax cuts for the wealthy were permissible, but benefits to the poor must be reduced.
• They believe in private enterprise, except for government bailouts to large businesses. They believe in equal opportunity to succeed, except for multimillion-dollar head starts to heirs of millionaires and billionaires.
• They believe in protecting the environment, except when it is unprofitable for businesses like coal companies.
• A free press is now their enemy. Billionaire-owned press outlets like Fox News and OAN are their only friends.
They know that their beliefs are unpopular. Therefore, they are trying to disenfranchise minorities and voters who disagree rather than modify their positions to stay in power. If they lose elections, they will develop new partisan rules and appoint partisan election officials to preserve their minority rule and overthrow the elections. They are unanimously resisting investigation of their efforts and lies in the sedition of Jan. 6.
Majority voters in rural areas like ours still agree with their positions summarized here. Is it any wonder that our young people are leaving?
MICHEL WILCOX
Cochranton
