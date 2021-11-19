When Mr. David Vinch, in his recent letter to the editor, opined that harvest alone be celebrated during the Thanksgiving holiday, it begs the question, what is meant by harvest?
The usual understanding of this term involves the gathering of ripened crops; but some of us find the whole idea of planting crops abhorrent. Is agriculture not the colonization of wild nature? John Zerzan writes in "Origins," "Wild or tame, weeds or crops speak of that duality that cripples the soul of our being, ushering in, relatively quickly, the despotism, war and impoverishment of high civilization over the great length of that earlier oneness with nature."
I’m going to figure that Mr. Vinch meant the harvesting of seeds, nuts and berries.
BRIAN THUMMLER
Meadville