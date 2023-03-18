Inspired by Jim Shultz's article in the Tribune (March 10), I am thinking about what I didn't learn in school. Space and recall prevents listing everything, but considering the mounting movement to squelch children having "inappropriate" facts, here are some. I believe that patriots hold America to its highest stated ideals vs. squelching "uncomfortable" facts.
The Chinese Exclusion Act, and 1871 massacre of Chinese in Los Angeles, which took place after merrily welcoming inexpensive Chinese laborers who built the Western railroads; Japanese family internment camps during World War II despite many of their sons and brothers fighting on our side against their native country; the 1921 Tulsa massacre and burning of the black business district; contrary to the idea that once Lincoln freed the slaves, things were OK, Reconstruction's burning, lynching, etc. of southern Blacks and the rise of the Klan; the police raids in Greenwich Village when being gay was illegal; the Tuskegee "syphilis study" of 1932; Native American schools which, after taking their land and culture, punished children from speaking their language, committed sexual abuse, etc.
While not recalling any sexual content in Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," the idea was the bluer your eyes as a black child (i.e. the more white-like) the better (in childhood I recall stores selling hair straightening and skin-lightening products to look less "black"). Toni Morrison and Khaled Hosseini ("The Kite Runner" — about boys growing up in Afghanistan), two of the finest authors I know, are under suspicion in PENNCREST. You can squelch real un-American behavior toward minorities in the guise of "protecting" our kids.
Note to parents: They are exposed to more sexuality on Facebook than in good books. Monitor that!
STUART ROTHMAN
Meadville
