Republican senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, promoted at least five medical supplements sponsoring his TV shows. These supplements were proven ineffective, but profitable. He admitted, “…I recognize that … they don’t have the scientific muster to present as fact.” In 2020, Oz steadfastly promoted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment. At the time he, along with his wife, owned $615,000 in stock in a primary producer of the drug. A later Veterans Affairs study showed that patients treated with hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die than untreated patients.
Our incumbent congressman, Republican Mike Kelly, voted in 2017 for a massive tax cut for himself. He fought for the right of auto dealers to rent or loan vehicles even if they were subject to safety recalls and, in 2020, received PPP loan forgiveness of up to $1 million for his auto dealership. He and his wife are currently under Congressional scrutiny for stock market insider trading. He takes credit for money coming into the district that he voted against and lies about his health insurance support for people with preexisting conditions. He opposed grants to constituents of $1,400, limits to prescription drug costs, and child care tax credits. Almost everything he has done in his tenure in congress has been in his own self-interest.
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano simply states he would give relatives of rape victims the opportunity to welcome their daughter’s rapist into their extended families.
These Republicans all would limit our right to vote and a woman’s right to choose. We deserve better. We deserve John Fetterman, Dan Pastore and Josh Shapiro.
Mike Wilcox
Cochranton
