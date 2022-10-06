When I was a young man, I went out, out across the vast Pacific, out beyond Hawaii to walk the white beaches of Wake Island where the enemy came many years before my time, where the young men stood and withstood the storm.
I knew they were there still, I could feel their presence and they were asking me, what are you doing for your country?
And then I went on across the vast Pacific to the green hills of the Philippines and the young men in their tattered uniforms spoke and asked me, what are you doing for your country?
And finally I came to the brown hills of Okinawa and they were there also. They told me they did their job and now it's your turn. What will you do?
Now I'm an old man and I remember the white beaches, the green jungles and the brown hills. Now it's my turn to continue the long journey across the vast Pacific and the vast beauty of the mountains, the plains and the cities of my country and her people.
I have a debt to pay and it's still there across the vast Pacific, and I ask what can I do? All those young men are asking, what can we do?
The democracy of our country is in peril. Our planet is warming. What can we do? Let us answer them out there. Vote.
JOHN D. MEYERHOFF
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.