What we lost in four years of being laser focused on promoting fossil fuels was the opportunity to secure valuable mineral resources in rare earths and lithium.
Those products, while not the final answer to power in the 21st century, are going to be major players in our necessary transition away from the fossil age.
What happened while we were pushing coal was China buying up sources around the globe. They were playing the long game while we were pretending it was 1950 again.
This leaves us at the end of a long day on the road faced with one "no vacancy" sign after another, as well as a slew of people who hear the word mine and fire up the lawyers for a not-in-my-backyard round of litigation that puts U.S. production further behind than it already is.
What can we do?
We can let every legislator know that we know that the immediate future revolves around these minerals.
We can ask for a test drive in an electric car.
We can realize that at some point we are going to have to separate real concerns from concerns backed up by dark money fighting the transition necessary to meet climate goals.
And, if it comes down to it, use the power of eminent domain to develop what we need to make the necessary changes.
Because at this point given the dismal failure of COP27 (the United Nations Climate Change Conference), it's going to be up to us to assure there will be a livable world for the grandkids.
David Vinch
Meadville
