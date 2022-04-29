In the recent rapid gas increase, I have some serious questions:
There was no shortage of oil or gas when the price of gas (at the pump) went up at the end of February. In only a week it was up at least 50 cents a gallon.
Most of the gas we pumped in our cars and trucks during this rapid change was already in the underground tanks at gas stations (bought at the cost with the retail value based on $3.75 per gallon at the time). This results in an extra profit of 50 cents a gallon of extra profit to the companies. This is a huge profit above the normal.
Shouldn't gas companies only raise the retail price when they get a new shipment of gas at an increased cost? This needs to be addressed with our legislators, both state and federal. They are supposed to be our representatives. That is how our government is supposed to work.
Couldn't our governor suspend our gas tax (about 58 cents a gallon) temporarily to help Pennsylvania residents with this unusual increase? As far as I can see, this tax is mainly building roundabouts, and not general road repair, which is needed.
I believe we are being taken advantage of by the systems in place. Let's speak up and question these things!
LeROY ANDERSON
Guys Mills
