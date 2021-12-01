Heads of households who refuse to inoculate themselves or their children and those who refuse to wear masks, fear not, as thousands of citizens residing in your community — your neighbors, friends, co-workers and maybe even some of your relatives — have come to your family’s defense against COVID-19 and no AR-15s were needed.
We defenders have been inoculated and we use masks. This protection hinders the spread of the disease to you and your children. We care about you and everybody in our community. We believe we are doing the right thing, the Christian thing. Jesus would approve.
Maybe the next time you see people wearing masks, you might approach them and thank them for their service.
Sanford Kelson
Conneaut Lake
