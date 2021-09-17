Being a school board member is a thankless, unpaid position; however, I expect our school board officials to act in the best interests of everyone in their districts.
Recent school board meetings have devolved into protests against proven medical mitigation practices, especially mask wearing, despite data that finds mask wearing is effective against the spread of the virus. The consequences of exercising your risky personal freedom during a pandemic is to deny the freedom of others to be healthy.
Hundreds of thousands of people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, and now we have a variant that is exponentially more contagious, and we're still arguing over masks. In the past week 250,000 children have been diagnosed with the virus with 30,000 children needing hospitalization (ABC News). Wouldn't wearing a mask be easier than caring for a sick child? What will it take for you to understand the important benefits of mask wearing? How many children's lives are you all willing to risk for your personal freedom?
I would say to those PENNCREST board members threatening to sue the governor, please resign if enforcing public health protections for the entire districts' well-being are too distasteful or too difficult for you. Anti-mask parents, please pull your kids out of school to educate them at home as your freedom dictates in order not to infringe on the freedom and health of everyone else willing to comply with a mask mandate.
I believe freedom only works when it works for all of us.
LINDA TOTH
Conneaut Lake
