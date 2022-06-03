It will be some other city on some other day. Politicians will speak and preachers will pray. Sides will be taken and committees will meet, all trying to cure the harm on the streets. Breaking news that is becoming all too often will once more bring details of another shooting.
Hunting rifles shoot game for sport or food. Hand guns protect the home and work well on ranges for sport. AR-15s were made to kill as quickly and as many people as possible. These weapons in this country are doing what they were made to do.
I do not expect there to be any real changes anytime soon. It took killings by gangsters for the machine gun to be banned. The AR-15s, I guess, haven't reached the level for United States to say enough.
And so guns of the battlefield will still be sold, and so more youngsters will never grow old.
Jessie Taylor
Meadville
