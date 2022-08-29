After spending a few days talking to folks, I have reached the conclusion that above all else people are totally fed up with government that is not working.
The general consensus is no-one is listening to anyone but big money, politicians are corrupted by remaining in office without term limits and regular people do not have a prayer of running a campaign because they lack the huge volumes of cash needed.
It seems to me that instead of dividing ourselves uselessly, we all should find out what is making us mad and demanding accountability from those we elect.
David Vinch
Meadville
