We are at war with ourselves, and it is so sad and infuriating that so much time, money and energy is being devoted to enforcing our beliefs on others. America is a mash-up of so many people from so many cultures and religions that even back in the 1700s the founders knew from their experiences in Europe that our new nation's government had to be separate from any religious affiliation. They were all historians and students of the causes of wars, death, and destruction that came from one group or another declaring that all seen as heretics were the enemy and worked diligently to attempt a new approach.
So here we are 300 years later with one group flexing their political muscle saying that life begins at conception while another, even older group, disagrees, using the "first breath" concept. We are again trampling on one to favor another and using laws to enforce our will. This is exactly what the founders feared and attempted to nullify in governance because they knew what it would bring, another bloody war.
America simply cannot become a theocracy; it will tear itself apart as so many civilizations in the past did. We all do not belong to the same book club and, as Americans, have the right to our own beliefs and practices as long as they do not harm others who believe differently or prevent others from following their path. That is the only way we can exist as a nation.
Now, let's get down to business and make sure that our grandchildren have a planet that resembles the one we were born in. Only let's see now if we can make it even better.
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.