I'm a member of St. John Full Gospel Baptist Church. My heart is in so much pain how these drugs, marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, pills, heroin and meth destroyed and killed our sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts and friends.
It doesn't matter what color you are, your age or what background you're from. You see more young people dying than old. All on Facebook, you can read how someone overdosed. As a minister, I can't sit back and not do anything. It won't let me sleep at night. We preach a good sermon and sing, shout and run around the church. God is saying, what are we doing outside these walls? There are people out here lost, hurt and having suicidal thoughts. Mental health institutions are full of patients, bars are full and drug houses are full. The kids are our future and some are already doing marijuana and drinking. We need to get good ground with these kids before they become incarcerated or in an obituary.
See, it upsets me to see a boy around 12 years old ask a grown man to go into the store to buy him a wrap for his marijuana. The boy can't go in and buy it because he's not 21 years old. I was in Walmart and I heard a kid talking back to his mother. When I was a child, if anyone saw me do something wrong or heard me talk back, they got on me. And when I got home, put it this way, I could not sit down. Our boys need guidance and love.
Please, I am asking many pastors, parents and other organizations, let's come together to put our heads together to help these boys to become good men and fathers.
TYRONE ESTES
Saegertown