40 years ago, I had recycling bins in my basement — one for brown glass, one for green glass, one for clear glass, one for tin, one for plastic, one for paper.
It was not easy separating, but we did it because it was the right thing to do.
Then it got easier — all glass, tin, plastic, paper in one. Great! However, people abused the convenience. That's not surprising because some people, unfortunately, always seem to abuse. But also, it's not an excuse from the county to drop the ball on recycling.
There are other solutions and options. It appears we have moved backward regarding recycling in Crawford County. Shameful! If you have concerns about recycling in the county, there are places to contact: the Crawford County Solid Waste Authority, the Department of Environmental Protect and the county commissioners.
This is an important global issue that impacts all of us. Let's take charge of recycling in Crawford County!
Susan Lawrence
Richmond Township
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.