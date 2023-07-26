I’ve been on Meadville City Council for four years. During that time I’ve come to realize that when you try to improve things certain people will say anything to keep things from changing. For example, city council recently sent letters to our state legislators asking them to change the outdated state tax laws that force us to rely on property taxes. City council wants to change that. How did state Rep. Brad Roae respond? Roae claimed the Meadville Climate Action Plan will cost the city money. Not true. The plan was developed with no additional staff cost and it’s being carried out by volunteers. Roae claimed the rental safety inspection program and city ambulance service will increase expenses. Not true. Both will pay for themselves, and the ambulance service is actually projected to make money to offset fire department expenses. Roae said our city council hired a social media assistant. Not true. We voted that position down. Roae criticized us for restoring police pensions. Maybe Roae wants to defund the police, but we think it’s important to invest in them so we can recruit good people. Roae criticized the city for providing health insurance. According to PennWATCH, Roae’s salary this year is just over $95,000 in taxpayer money, that is nearly twice as much as the city spends on health insurance for the entire city council.
Roae accused the city of renovating the armory into the new city hall and building parking garages that get torn down 20 years later. Notice he said 20 years later. He’s accusing of us of stuff that happened decades ago. Now city council is trying to clean up the mess, including the parking garage.
I’m proud of what we’re doing. We’re working hard to create cost-efficient programs that protect residents’ health and safety and help us deal with climate change. People like Roae want to take us backward while we’re trying to move Meadville forward. We need to fix our broken tax system, and we need to do it together.
Larry McKnight
Meadville
