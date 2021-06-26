Why did I become a teacher?
I believed in educating and not indoctrinating young minds.
I believed that reading, writing and arithmetic were important subjects to aid in a healthy, happy lifestyle. Sex-education should be left to the family.
Teaching the definitions of "love" and "lust" may help these so-called progressives to understand the difference between the words, love and lust.
Just a note to progressives in education ... you are late! The young have long ago learned LGBT+. I believe we are in the classroom to teach the better lifestyle.
I pray for those who have the courage to love their students enough to protect them from the evils in our world today.
As a former teacher, I thank God for school board members like David Valesky and Luigi DeFrancesco. We need more like them on all school boards.
RUTH DIMERLING
Meadville
