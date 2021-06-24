I recently read the letter to the editor that suggested the books for Pride Month that were displayed in a PENNCREST school were somehow inappropriate and that being a member of the LGBTQ+ group was considered wrong. Many of the "facts" listed within that letter were blatantly false, outdated or misconstrued to promote harm.
I'm a proud alumnae of the Saegertown Junior-Senior High School and I, for one, feel overwhelming pride that these books were displayed in the school. There seems to be a lack of understanding around the purpose of a public school, as stated on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website "every student, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression should be provided the opportunity to learn – free from discrimination, fear, or harassment."
Providing a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students should be a key part of this and these materials do just that. Not only our students but also our staff and teachers.
Allowing members of our community to use The Meadville Tribune as a place to espouse false research and hate speech should never be allowed. Our community, our youth, deserve better. We need to do more to support our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors in this community. Hate has no home here.
OLIVIA LANG
Meadville
