Meadville has a great railroad history, even up to modern times when our forges supplied the new style turnbuckles and light rail anchor plates.
This is why we should be at the front developing the new tech necessary for rail electrification. When you look at rail in every other country, you see electric conductors called catenaries and their trapezoidal contacts. Designing and making these going forward is going to be huge and it needs to be done in a hurry because, as it stands now, we are not even on the chart when it comes to rail electrification. Japan, Europe, India, China, Australia and even Russia are miles ahead of us.
When we get off our duffs, we are going to be scrambling and the people who can come up with the necessaries are going to be on a roll. Let's make that us.
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.