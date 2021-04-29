I want to see new people representing me in the city of Meadville. People who care about safe and affordable housing for both homeowners and renters who live in this city. We definitely need a rental inspection program here, just like the one the city of Titusville recently passed. This kind of program protects renters from unhealthy living conditions. Things like exposed wires, lack of fire alarms and holes in the ceiling. A rental inspection program will keep our neighbors safe. But don’t take my word for it, just check out Meadville’s Comprehensive Plan which calls for a rental inspection program.
Unfortunately, current members of council who are up for re-election this year have made it clear they don’t support it. Is this the kind of “experience” we want? Is this the kind of representation we want? That’s why I’m voting Jamie Kinder for mayor, and Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless for City Council.
CHRIS POLK
Meadville