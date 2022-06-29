There is no arguing against the position that centers of power are centers of corruption.
George Washington knew this and argued for term limits to minimize the impact on good governance. Why we have passed over the opportunity to make this law is beyond comprehension.
All offices, whether elected or appointed, should be subjected to this periodic house-cleaning to limit damage due to influence and to foster officials who have a fresh understanding of how they got where they are and who they are working for.
Americans tend to re-elect incumbents for reasons both good and bad, such a change of operations would freshen the field and give newcomers a better chance at proving themselves.
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.