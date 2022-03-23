Over my lifetime I have seen "plain common sense" used to solve a lot of big issues. I believe we, the United States government, should have used common sense in the invasion of Ukraine.
If the United States had sent troops and weapons into Ukraine during the Russian buildup, which gave us plenty of time (about six weeks), it would have stopped the tragedy happening there now. This could have been the troops that our president withdrew from Afghanistan, that kept peace in that area of the world.
Just the presence of these troops and weapons would have stopped this invasion from Russia, and showed the world and other dictators that we stand up for and protect freedom. I don't believe there would have been any fighting or loss of life that there is now in that country. I do not believe this would have caused World War III.
I was 21 in 1962 when our great Democratic President John F. Kennedy stood up to Russia, We did it then, and we should have done it now! My prayer is that freedom will prevail in Ukraine and around the world, plus our own country, the United States!
LeROY ANDERSON
Guys Mills