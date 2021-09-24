On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 human beings died at the hand of terrorists, and the country united together in the fight against terrorism. We mourned those deaths by flying flags as a sign of solidarity, and by coming together as neighbors and as patriotic Americans.
For the last 21 months, more than 650,000 people have died in the United States due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Yet, as a community, we resist uniting in a similar fashion, in our daily encounters with COVID-19. We fail to show our solidarity against the disease by not fully embracing masking, distancing and vaccination, to protect our children, ourselves, our elderly, our at-risk residents and our health care workers. Our community.
This makes no sense. Whether by an external attack, or an internal attack, people are suffering from the attack, and dying.
Is it not patriotic to protect ourselves against a virus, to keep schools and businesses open through vaccination, masking and social distancing, even more than it was to fly flags after 9/11?
Is it not patriotic to keep our local health care system from being overwhelmed with patients?
It is not patriotic to protect each other from the virus, just as soldiers protect each other on the battlefield? I think it is very patriotic to protect and defend each other against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Our community is our “homeland,” our battlefield in the war against COVID-19.
We can come together again to protect our neighbors, by vaccinating, masking, and distancing. We can protect each other here at home.
MK Radnich
Meadville
