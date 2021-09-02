I would like to thank all of those who have served so fearlessly and endlessly in the past 18 months as we've fumbled through the pandemic.
The workers at box stores, grocery stores and convenience stores, as well as other retailers, ensured that we would have food on our tables in the safest and most expedient way possible. Appreciation to those who manned the drive-thrus at the various fast food restaurants while being masked and gloved, but still providing courteous and friendly service. Special thanks and appreciation to those who provide the COVID updates. Thanks to the churches who made their services available online and through the cable station. Thanks to the libraries who kept their patrons well-read through curbside services and later protected interiors. And, of course, thank you to all who provide health services from the cleaning personnel to the chief of medicine. Thank you to all of you who have worked diligently and safely to ensure life could proceed and needs would be met.
Even in a small area like ours, we are surrounded by heroes and I for one am thankful for each and everyone of them!
LEDA BOAL
Cochranton
