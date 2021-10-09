All who believe in God should come together: Black, white, brown and yellow. It appears that especially white people are afraid of being a minority in this country.
As people of God, we shouldn’t consider anyone a minority, as all people on this Earth were created in the likeness of God. The only aliens of this Earth are those creatures from Mars. Wake up to the fact that we are all the same.
Oh, and those who are against women’s rights over their reproductive system should step up and adopt the unwanted child, whether the child has been produced by rape or incest, or is born with drug or alcohol syndrome. Quit being so self-righteous and insisting that every child be born and when the family has to go on some sort of assistance complain about the financial burden to taxpayers.
AGNES QUIGLEY
Conneaut Lake
