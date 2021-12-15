As we enter this season of giving, we would like to take a moment to thank all those who have helped our community provide a safe and caring environment for those we cherish. Your support, service and kindness have truly been invaluable to us in bringing wellness, safety, and smiles to our residents.
As the saying goes, it takes a village, and we want to take this opportunity to thank that village: Meadville Area Ambulance Service, Meadville City Fire Department, Meadville City Police Department, Kindred Hospice, Bruce Davis from The Davis Agency, Banners and Balloons, Petal Patch, Encompass Health & Rehab, Bethany Christian Services, Genesis Rehab Services, Home Instead, Lakeland Area Hospice, Hospice of Crawford County, Interim, Visiting Nurse Association Alliance, Meadville Dermatology, Meadville Tax Services, and local Royalty; Elena White, National Extraordinary Miss Pennsylvania; Ireland Kelly, United International Elite Jr. Supermodel; Zoey Filegar, National Extraordinary Miss Princess.
We also know the importance of giving back and the positive impact it provides each of us. In that spirit, this holiday season Juniper will be holding Festival of trees, our first Jamboree in the Village Christmas Tree auction- all proceeds will go to local charities and Drive Thru Holiday Cheer. Juniper Village is a drop off point for Toys for Tots, Coats for a Cause and Holiday Food Drive. Please contact us for more information on all of these special events!
Finally, we say thank you to our families for trusting us with your most precious loved ones. We are truly grateful for the confidence you place in the care we provide. It is an honor to serve you and the Meadville community, and we will continue to strive to deliver the best care possible for our elderly.
TAMI WILLIAMS
Meadville
Editor's note: Williams is executive director of Juniper Village at Meadville.
