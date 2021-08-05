We write to commend the CLCDC (Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee) on their achievements in recent years that include: the Downtown Water Street renovations and the rebuilding of Fireman’s Beach to include new docks, a paved parking area, a children’s play area and covered picnic pavilion. The community has similarly benefited from CLCDC efforts that promoted the gifting of a new town hall, the development of the Evans Square senior residence complex, helping to keeping the Barbara J in the local community and sharing in the upgrades to memorial park.
We were disappointed to read in the news release from the council meeting published on July 21 that only one member of the borough council praised the committee for all its work. What a missed opportunity for the whole council to express their appreciation for the work of the CLCDC in improving the borough and the business opportunities in the borough.
We thank the members of the CLCDC for their successes in the improvement listed above and wish them well as they focus future energies on other valuable projects of significance to the Conneaut Lake community.
JIM and JOLENE TUBBS
Conneaut Lake
