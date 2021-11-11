Lately my concern, especially around the college area, is any vehicle parked facing the wrong way on the street.
I've had too many close calls of causing accidents, especially at night, thinking a car is coming head-on at me. This needs to be addressed, tickets given and people need to stop parking on the corners of intersections, as well. Drivers learned all this during driving courses; it hasn't changed.
BRIAN SMITH
Meadville
