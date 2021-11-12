Please be aware of the dangerous traffic speeding on Route 27 (Washington Street). It is a menace to drivers and pedestrians alike.
Signs at Penn Street and Washington corner have been knocked down. The speeding vehicles, large and small, make frightening noise day and night. I suggest the city take measures to monitor it. A solution needs to be found such as rerouting the offenders.
CELIA CALDWELL
Meadville
