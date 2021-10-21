I would like to take exception to Ms. Nancy Mangilo Bittner’s letter to the editor of Oct. 13. To gather some perspective, let’s establish that I would currently be described as a member of the privileged class as I am certain is Ms. Mangilo Bittner. I have been a resident of Meadville since September 1974. I have a bachelor’s and master’s degrees and I’m now retired.
Covering the bullet points as published:
• Stay in school. Thumbs up there.
• Work steadily and full time. As an employee, that is not an autonomous decision.
• Don’t have children until you’re over 21 and stay in a stable, nurturing relationship. Maybe I’ll just respond to this as briefly as possible and say Pollyanna.
• Pay your bills on time. Of course, but mess up one time even as innocently as not clicking the right button when online banking and see how venomous the credit rating companies can be.
It is apparent that Ms. Mangilo Bittner has never experienced what it is like to lose a job or go to work to help your family before you could finish school or had a parent lose a job. Who reading this couldn’t name many more? Does she really believe that being uneducated and lazy is the only reason people end up in undesirable circumstances? Is this appallingly naive or obvious callousness?
While this is not written to be in support of any candidate currently running for any office, I appreciate seeing in print the views of Ms. Mangilo Bittner. They will have full consideration in my voting decisions this November.
JUANITA SHUTSA
Meadville
