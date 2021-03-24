As Meadville continues its downward spiral, it's not a big surprise to learn Meadville City Manager Andy Walker is jumping ship. How wonderful, he is going to Allegheny College to share Meadville's trade secrets, so he and the powers-to-be can hurt Meadville some more. As Allegheny continues its forward march to buy more tax-free residential properties adjacent to the campus, they now have Mr. Walker as their lead advocate. Maybe Mr. Walker can quickly design a plan to stop the mere pittance of $75,000 per year the college donates to the city, oh my, how generous.
The Meadville city police have responded to numerous assistance calls to Allegheny College during the past 25 years, but Allegheny's security has never offered assistance to the city police during emergency calls. No, it's a one way street with Allegheny College. Oh, by the way, didn't the Meadville city police recently solve a major aggravated assault and rape case that happened in one of Allegheny's buildings, and I wonder if that was worth $75,000? The college brags about their security officers being Act 120 trained, officially trained police officers, but their security chief, Mr. James Basinger, a former gray God, does not want them to act in that capacity, in my research, and why would he when he can dump it in the city's lap?
In the meantime, the elderly of Meadville who receive meager retirement and social security checks will continue to pay the city taxes, and, who knows, on a good month they may have enough money to buy a jar of peanut butter and a loaf of bread!
JOHN K. LEGUARD
Jamestown