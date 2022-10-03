Nov. 8 will soon be upon us and it is extremely important that you become an informed voter and exercise your democratic right to vote.
I believe the only way to prevent our legislators from stating “alternative facts” is for us to stop re-electing those who do!
Mr. Bradley T. Roae, our current Pennsylvania House representative has done so since 2007.
As I explained in the 2014 campaign season as an opponent of Mr. Roae, his claims he doesn’t take his cost of living increases automatically provided to him as a state representative are word twisting “alternative facts.” If this is true, then I call on Mr. Roae to show us his 2021 W-2 which will prove, as he asserts, he is making the same amount he did when he began representing us January 2007.
According to pennwatch.pa.gov, under Mr. Roae’s information his salary as of January 2021 is $90,335. The earliest amount recorded on this site doesn’t go back to 2007 when his “term of office” began. As of January 2013, pennwatch.pa.gov records Mr. Roae’s income as $83,802. When you show us your 2021 earnings statement, Mr. Roae, will it confirm that you made less than $83,802 since you continue to claim, as recently as a letter to the editor in the Tribune on Aug. 31, that you do not take your cost of living increase? Or, as usual, you play the political word twisting game of “I don’t take my cost of living” increase for this year, but fail to mention you have accepted all the preceding years of increases? You donate it to charity? Receipts from those charities please.
You have stated that you support term limits. Since our Pennsylvania House Legislature term of office is two years as you run for re-election AGAIN this year you are seeking your ninth term as our state representative. What do you consider an acceptable tenure since you are far beyond the number of years needed to be vested in the SERS retirement system.
I will vote to end “alternative facts” this November by voting for Nerissa Galt.
Juanita Shutsa
Meadville
