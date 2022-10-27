Letter: Voting for the soul of America
We, the people, are the soul of America. One nation under God with liberty and justice for all. To watch our president, go to the “city of brotherly love” (Philadelphia) and, with a demonic-red background, spout hatred for half the country is not saving the soul of America. Proclaiming MAGA (Make America Great Again) is a danger to our republic (the U.S. is not a democracy), is a ludicrous political stunt.
What kind of soul advocates for the killing of babies? God knows us before we’re born. Created as man or woman, we are bestowed with unique traits and talents. The indifference for a life is disturbing.
What kinds of souls watch as people are bludgeoned in the streets, as gun fights kill innocent bystanders, as criminals go unpunished in many cases, and as violence escalates by the day?
What kind of soul allows an open border where millions of people (including terrorists) and poisonous drugs cross illegally? Young folks are targeted with fentanyl pills colored like candy. So many families are heartbroken as one tablet kills.
What kind of soul lies to union workers about bringing jobs back to America when he took away life-sustaining jobs in the oil and gas industry, knowing that the plan for green energy will have products made mostly in Asian countries?
What kind of soul gives away taxpayer dollars without a thought as to how hard people work to support themselves and their families? He says he’ll be taxing the rich, but we all know how that turns out! As a candidate and president, Joe Biden and his administration have lied and betrayed the American people.
Yes, I’m a happy MAGA (now Save America) supporter who’s neither dangerous nor extreme. I’ll be voting for my favorite candidates (no more Democrats) Doug Mastriano for governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz as senator, both of whom I believe would better serve the soul of America!
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
