The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted. The freedom for each of us to vote and have that vote count is under attack. Our state and the nation is facing a dangerous crisis. One that threatens our electoral process. The foundation of our democracy at every level of government.
This year, 19 states have passed 33 laws restricting voting rights, and more are likely to come when state legislatures meet next year. Also, state lawmakers are currently drawing biased legislative maps to choose which voters they represent, instead of the other way around. Maps that favor Republicans or Democrats prevent each voter from their vote being fully counted to elect the candidate of their choice.
The Freedom to Vote Act would enact commonsense and proven national standards to protect our freedom to vote, reduce dark money in politics, band partisan gerrymandering, and protect our elections from partisan sabotage. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore the original power of the Voting Rights Act undermined by the courts. Our votes and election security requires these bills be passed by the Senate.
Call Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and demand they pass these bills when they return to the Senate in January.
Norma Kline
Meadville
