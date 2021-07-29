A letter in another publication claimed “over 50% of Pennsylvanian voters have lost confidence in the (election) process.”
The last verifiable statistic I can find is that 51 percent of Pennsylvania voters were satisfied but that 49 percent were possibly dissatisfied.
Multiple court cases and audits verified the accuracy of the state's election results by multiple state and federal courts. Still, the losing candidate is crying foul and state Republicans are trying desperately to blame the system rather than the candidate. In spite of that losing candidate asking his followers to avoid voting by mail, even during the pandemic, his followers are claiming fraud because mail in ballots were not counted until after the polls closed. Only Republican legislators, who had prohibited counting these ballots early, are now seeking to change mail in ballot laws to reduce voter participation. They hope limiting voter participation will somehow return election success to their party.
Should future election results be challenged solely because a candidate loses and then lies about election fraud? Should partisan state legislatures then change voting procedures in order to give their party election advantages? Should these legislatures hire partisan, inexperienced auditors, as was done in Arizona, solely to change election results? Should questionable chain of command of voting machines by partisan auditors force taxpayers to buy new voting machines as in Fulton County, Pennsylvania? Should state legislatures change election laws to permit only partisan election oversight officials, as was done in Georgia, to decide future elections? Should ballots be thrown out because the signatures of voters do not match the signatures they may have had when they registered years, even decades, earlier? Should partisan only election officials make that decision? If that is the case, counting provisional ballots make take even longer and further erode election confidence.
It is possible that some election laws should be clarified, but not on a party line basis. State election law changes as passed only by Republicans should be suspect and Gov. Tom Wolf was justified in vetoing the bill as written. Voters, not Republican legislators, should decide our elections.
MICHEL WILCOX
Cochranton
