In August, I attended a town hall meeting sponsored by The Butler Patriots for Mike Kelly. The town hall included about 25 patriots. The town hall was to be a question-and-answer session. I raised my hand and asked Rep. Kelly about his stance on his denial of the presidential election results because he objected to Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting. Even though, it was a majority of our Pennsylvania Republican representatives that passed Act 77, creating a “no excuse” mail in voting option for our state.
Kelly's first reply to me was, “What are you doing here?" It took me back for a second. I replied it was my right as you are my representative. From there it went to excuses and denials. It was an incredible experience from beginning to end.
Kelly is an election denier, costing Pennsylvania tax dollars as he pursued to invalidate mail-in votes. He waited until after the election to file suit against the Act 77 ‘s no excuse, mail-in voting. Surely he would have never challenged this if Donald Trump had won. Of course it was a last-ditch effort to steal the election.
Since Jan. 20, 2021, Kelly voted no to:
• The American Rescue Plan
• The For People Act of 2021
• The American Dream and Promise Act
• The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
• The Build Back Better Act
• The Women’s Health Protection Act
• The Mental Health Matters Act
• The Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404)
• The Active Shooter Alert Act
• The bipartisan Safer Community Act
• The Affordable Insulin Now Act
He did not support a person’s ability to access contraceptives and to engage in contraception. He voted no for impeaching Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
He might as well have stay at home selling cars. He did not represent most of Pennsylvania’s taxpayers. Kelly lacks integrity and with his lack of work for Pennsylvanians, it’s time for a change!
Don Pastore represents honesty, transparency and a willingness to talk to all people at all levels.
It’s time to vote for a positive change. No more Kelly.
Joyce Brugnoli
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.