After so many years of city government going round and round, doing the same things year in and year out, I’ll admit that I was skeptical that there was much that could be done to really improve many of the situations Meadville residents have found themselves in. At that point you’d had the same people on council for, in some cases over 20 years, saying over and over that they are hampered by ordinances, state law and other various hold-ups.
Yet to my surprise in just four years of Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel in office, I’ve seen more change than in those past 20 years. I’m not even talking about little things. They enacted a rental licensing program to help protect renters (which make up more than 60 percent of our city population). They created a new public ambulance service, an additional public service for city folk while also bolstering the police force by bringing back pensions to help attract quality officer candidates, all without having to make any drastic budget changes to pay for them. I could go on about the climate action plan, the non-discrimination resolution or the investments they’ve made into the Meadville Area Rec Complex, Market House and parks, but that isn’t the issue at hand. The issue is that this year, after all that progress, we have opposition candidates running on a ticket to undo all the hard work that was done!
I grew up here and for the first time in a long time the city feels full of life and hope. So much progress has been made and there is more work to be done. That is why on Nov. 7 I’ll be voting for Autumn and Larry. To keep that progress going and to not let the opposition stymie the direction this city is heading.
JACK HARKLESS
Meadville
