I’m running for city council and running a cooperative campaign with Jack Harkless and Jaime Kinder. I am running because I believe we do our best work when we listen, expand our understanding, and collaborate with each other. This is the foundation of compassionate governance. City council is a place where together with our citizens we can make timely choices today with a vision for a positive impact into the future.
As we head toward the election, I will not try to increase your fears or spread misinformation in these already stressful times. I have too much respect for you. I am hopeful that we can together accomplish great things for our city and community. I ask that you get out and vote because your voice is important.
Gretchen Myers
Meadville
