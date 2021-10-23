Someone has suggested that in order for Meadville to make any progress we should elect people who have not previously served on the council or as mayor. Another way of saying that progress can only be achieved by electing people who will learn on the job. As we know, this can be a hit-or-miss proposition. To equate stagnation with experience is absurd. It's experience that keeps all of us from returning to the stone age.
When any sporting team is competing with a tough competitor, they put their most experienced players in the starting lineup. Maybe after building up a substantial point lead will they consider substituting lesser experienced players. The same is true with business. Given the challenges confronting Meadville, particularly with the budget, now is not the time to elect people who want to experiment with various social programs that have the potential of increasing cost and taxes.
Meadville has been on a tight budget for years which has required tough decisions. City costs have been trimmed where necessary while maintaining an exceptionally qualified and equipped police force and fire department. We are a safe community. This happens because we have good leaders and dedicated city employees. I am not willing to give this up for the sake of electing unproven and possibly intolerant people.
Previous boards have worked together to solve problems without regard to political party. In my opinion progressives usually do not work well with anybody opposing their views. Its their way or the highway. The city needs stability not conflict and I believe this will be provided by the old guard — Nancy Mangilo Bittner and Jim Roha for council and Marcy Kantz as mayor.
LEONARD PRIBER
Meadville
