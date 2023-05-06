Letter: Vote conservative candidates for PENNCREST
I am concerned about the election for the PENNCREST School Board. I am concerned about increasing property taxes to the point where many elderly and fixed income, will be forced out of their homes. We must never forget over 70 percent of the PENNCREST budget goes to salaries, benefits and retirement before the first dollar is spent on education.
We also must be very careful who we elect in the upcoming primary. Are there any candidates with special interest? Are there any candidates that support boys playing on girls’ sports teams if they identify as girls? Are there any candidates that support books with graphic images of sex acts in school libraries?
After researching the candidates, the only ones that I am sure do not support the above and represents values of love and care of your children, and who care to educate your children to the point they will become responsible and respect their parents and country are: for the four-year term, Michael Chausse, Brian Custard, Ryan Benek, {span}Amber Tyson-Wright (write-in), and Bob Boylan (write-in). For the two-year term Luigi DeFrancesco and David Valesky
We need to vote for God-fearing conservative candidates.
Bill Mantzell
Randolph Township
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.