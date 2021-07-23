Congratulations to the talented young men, their coaches and managers of the Meadville volleyball team for an exciting undefeated season and a second-place finish in the state finals.
Thank you to the parents for their support, pre-match meals, and hundreds of great photos and videos shared on Facebook throughout the season. The comfortable fan bus for the state finals provided by a generous group of team supporters was greatly appreciated.
I think I can speak for the fans attending the matches or watching online when I say how proud we are of the sportsmanship shown by the coaches and team all season. Thank you for the exciting moments, the memories, and especially for turning as a group at the end of each match to give a round of applause to your fans in the stands! That was awesome!
CANDY BRANN
Conneaut Lake
