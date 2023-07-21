I’ve lived in Meadville for a long time, and I’ve seen the kind of backlash that comes when people stick their neck out for community concerns.
So I’m not surprised by the attacks on Autumn Vogel and other community-minded members of Meadville City Council, who’ve done a lot in recent years to help those who are usually overlooked in this city. In return, they’ve faced a lot of hostility.
Most recently, Bill Chisholm wrote a letter to the editor criticizing Vogel for trying to “work with” the college over parking issues. He even implied there was a conspiracy behind it because Vogel graduated from Allegheny, accusing her of “ignoring the needs of the city.” This is truly ridiculous.
Anybody who knows Autumn knows how absurd it is. Unlike most Allegheny students who leave after graduation, Autumn stayed here and dedicated herself to the community. In just eight years, she has done more for Meadville than most people do in a lifetime. She’s been the coordinator for Second Saturday Community Market; she led the My Meadville project, conducting interviews with hundreds of residents to create community-driven change; she worked for the Redevelopment Authority, organizing fundraising campaigns for new businesses, establishing the facade improvement program and entrepreneur grant programs, and helping to form the Meadville Independent Business Alliance; she organized pop-up events and parking lot concerts; she established the Northwest PA Investment Cooperative. Now, she has served on city council for four years, working to create programs to address climate change, to ensure basic safety for all rental housing, and to protect renters from landlord retaliation. Maybe these are not “the needs” Mr. Chisholm has in mind. Maybe he’s attacking her because it’s an election year, and Mr. Chisholm is the campaign manager for one of Vogel's opponents. In any case, I expect more attacks to come, not only because it’s how certain people do politics in Meadville but also because it’s what happens when you take on the powers that be and fight for the needs of the entire community … just like Vogel has been doing for years.
Nancy Zimmer
Meadville
Editor's note: The Tribune has confirmed that Chisholm is Marcy Kantz's campaign manager.
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.