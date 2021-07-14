Recently I had 27 spruce trees cut and stacked on the field next to my home. I called and talked to the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department officers about having the department come and burn the pile. They called me a few days later and said they would come out with chainsaws, wagons and trucks, cut the trees up and haul them away. They came for several days and worked non-stop. They were unbelievable and did a fantastic job. I have lived in Vernon Township all of my life and I have never been so proud of this group of dedicated volunteers of Vernon Volunteer Fire Department.
You sure made me and my husband proud to be protected by firefighters like all of you.
CARL AND JOYCE FERGUSON
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.