The word limit for letters will not allow me to cut and paste the catalog entry for the civics course offered at both the Junior and Senior High School in Cochranton and MASH in Meadville but it is readily available online. This, however, is the first sentence: "This year long course is specifically designed for the student who plans to pursue a college education or career." First of all, I would think that civics would be a required course and secondly, I would hope that every student would be contemplating a "career" of some sort and thus this course would be applicable to all students.
It is apparent in this great nation that we are on the verge of losing our democracy. As we all understand, our U.S. form of government is certainly not perfect but each person having one vote is paramount to running a fair and legitimate system where all persons must abide by the law. Students must understand this and learning how government runs with three equal branches of government is vital to the future of our nation.
I lived in Russia for seven months. There I learned that people are not free to speak ill of their leaders for fear of arrest or worse. This is what happens when there are not free and fair elections in which every person's vote counts.
When I returned from Russia a person in Erie mentioned to me that he thought "all governments were pretty much the same." This is not true. In many countries dictators are "appointed" or they buy their way into office. This is when the people of a nation lose any say in decision-making in a country. It is called an "autocracy" and all citizens must pay allegiance to the ruler or dictator.
I believe all students in Crawford Central School District need to learn about the various forms of government and what they mean as they are "certainly not all the same."
I hope our young people do not have to learn the difference between democracy and autocracy firsthand.
Marianne B. Woods
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.