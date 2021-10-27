For more than two years, a group of local people have been working on their vision of Meadville. Noteworthy is that this work, while revolving around politics and elections also existed in the two-year period between elections. The work is ongoing, Meadville focused and meant to support, supplement and respond with our local elected leaders.
In this election run-up, there has been questioning of the localness of this group and the Meadville soundness of their goals. As one of the people involved in this effort, I would like to present a picture of the group structure and the group policy efforts. As stated, for several years about 30 Meadville people have gathered to discuss and weigh in on local concerns. About a year ago, the group formalized itself into an organization naming itself Crawford County United. This effort is financed by over 200 local members that chip in financially to support a full-time coordinator.
Crawford County United has recently begun a relationship with a broader base, like-minded organization, PA United. This is not a case of being controlled by non-local concerns, but rather a unity of people and purpose. The policy promoted by Crawford County United boils down to the desire of its membership to build political power for ordinary people in the community.
In broad strokes, the interstate highway system organizes transportation, the country clubs organize golf courses and restaurant clubs, the Kiwanis organize good deeds, and the Crawford County United organizes issue driven political action for this community with an emphasis on the lesser represented. We support our ideas driven candidates: Jaime Kinder (mayor), and Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkness (city council)
Quoting a young friend and partner in these endeavors, he says “I’m looking at 40 years of hard work." He was speaking of his intention to devote a substantial effort to this town, country and world. Our current issues of discussion, also our political platform: representation in local government, development of common resources (parks, environment) and safe housing for all residents.
GEORGE STABILE
Meadville
