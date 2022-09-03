From the moment Donald Trump decided to run for president, Nancy Pelosi’s gang of Democrats and her wolf pack, the media, began circling and politically attacking him, but this grizzly, Donald Trump, fought back with truth.
The wolf pack circled him by accusing him of paying a prostitute with campaign funds, but the grizzly swiped back with truth. The Obama/Clinton circling wolf pack continued by spying on his campaign and presidency, but the grizzly swiped them with more truth. The quid-pro-quo wolf, Rep. Adam Schiff, was also swiped with truth. As the wolf pack continued its vendetta, the grizzly just kept swiping truth. Neither the media nor Democrats ever apologized for their lies and conjecture.
There’s more to Jan. 6 than meets the eye. The Jan. 6 commission wolf pack leader, Liz Cheney, is afraid of the grizzly, otherwise she’d release the video of the rally mayhem. Why didn’t Pelosi allow the National Guard to be on duty? A setup? Why won’t they let those in jail for misdemeanors out on bond? In a recent Jan. 6 trial, one lawyer disproved a statement by officer Aquilino Gonell, who said, in testimony, he was grabbed by the defendant, yet video showed otherwise. Gonell appeared to lie under oath! Now, the Department of Justice is circling Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago. Because the grizzly swiped with truth, the DOJ wolf pack has already been caught in a lie that Biden didn’t know about the raid.
Elections have consequences. Since the Biden administration took over, gas has more than doubled, food is so expensive, crime is out of control, illegals we know nothing about are gushing through the southern border. Our way of life is in danger as we are pushed further into socialism. The more we ask the government for money, the more control they gain.
The Bible reads, “thou shalt not make false testimony” and “the truth shall set you free.” I believe the truth will prevail. Let’s turn back to God and He will bless America again.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
