I must reply to Beverly Whitman’s letter. Donald Trump and the truth are polar opposites. Trump and the truth are an oxymoron.
To quote Judge Judy, “How do you tell that a teenager is lying? His lips are moving.” How do you tell that Trump is lying? His lips are moving! While in office, Trump lied 30,000 times. OK, it was a Google search and I am sure that the same lie was counted several times. The point being, just give me 10 percent or even 5 percent of that total and Trump lied to the American people 1,500 times.
He continues to lie. He lied about the virus and people died. He lied about the election. He lied about Jan. 6. He said the rioters were antifa and Black Lives Matter. He said it was all hugs and kisses on his side. Now he is lying about Mar-A-Lago. Those documents, according to Trump, were planted by the FBI. Those documents were all given back. Those document were de-classified by Trump. Those documents? Everyone takes work home with them. Just think of those documents as overdue library books.
Now, if elected again, he will pardon those involved in Jan. 6. Why would he pardon antifa and Black Lives Matter? Recently Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment 440 times in his deposition in a New York court case. No lying under oath! To quote Whitman, “Neither the media nor the Democrats ever apologized for their lies and conjecture.” Wow! I think Trump has a lot to apologize for himself, but we all know that is never going to happen. “The truth shall set you free.” Well, I guess Trump is not going to be free forever.
MIKE MUDGER
Meadville
